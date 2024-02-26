By Monitor Reporter

Police have embarked on investigations to establish circumstances under which the head of the Endiga (sheep) clan in Buganda Kingdom was last evening shot dead by unknown assailants riding on a motorcycle.

Engineer Daniel Bbosa was shot severally in the head in his car at around 6pm in Lungujja, Rubaga Division in Kampala. He died instantly.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said after the shooting of Bbosa, the shooter with his riders attempted to flee the crime scene but the residents pursued them and killed one of them leaving another critically injured.

He adds that the killer gun and the motorcycle have been recovered as investigations into the shooting begin.

“Our investigations to identify the suspects, the gun they were using, the owner of the motorcycle and the motive are still ongoing,” said Onyango.

The incident could be the first time armed suspects using motorcycles have been apprehended soon after the shooting of a prominent person and a killer gun recovered since the shooting of the Muslim clerics in December 2014.