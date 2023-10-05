The Kira Division Territorial Police is investigating the sudden demise of Godfrey Mbona, a 40-year-old man who served as the treasurer for Kira Division.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning at the Kira Division offices situated in Bulindo, Kira Division, Wakiso district.

He says initial reports indicated that Mbona arrived at work in a normal state.

However, during his lunch break, something unusual occurred and on returning, some of his colleagues noticed that he had locked himself inside his office.

Concerned for his well-being, they peered through the window and were shocked to see him lying in the office restroom.

“Our dedicated team of experts is working tirelessly to determine the exact cause of Mr. Godfrey’s tragic passing. We understand the public’s desire for answers, and we are committed to providing updates as soon as more information becomes available,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

Oweiyesigire says the body of the deceased was retrieved and subsequently conveyed to the City Mortuary in Mulago for a thorough postmortem examination.