Police say they are investigating alleged death threats against Mityana District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Joyce Bagala, by a self-made “Association of Tired Officers in Uniforms – Uganda (Afon)”.

Addressing journalists during a weekly press brief at the police headquarters in Naguru on Monday, Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, revealed that the- so-called association reportedly threatened to shoot at Ms Bagala four times if she fails to pay Shs10m within three days from Saturday May 20, 2023.

He added that in the anonymous letter they also asked Parliament to recognise their service by improving on their working conditions, and ensure their pay is increased.

Mr Enanga said they are yet to authenticate the genesis of the claims as investigations continue.

“As the Joint Security Agencies, we do take matters of threats to life as a priority although at this stage we cannot confirm or deny the authenticity of the anonymous threats. We are still gathering information on the scope of the anonymous threats,” he noted.