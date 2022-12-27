By Yahudu Kitunzi & Fred Wambede

Police in Mbale City are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at the office of the Mbale City Resident City Commissioner (RCC) on Sunday night.

Among the destroyed items include sensitive office documents, two office tables, four chairs, and a cabin.

According to preliminary investigations, unknown people broke into the office through the widow and set it on fire.

The Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, Rogers Taitika said although the building (Regional Block) houses many offices, only RCC’s office was burnt.

The building also houses other offices including the Regional Police Commander, City internal security officer, Regional Internal Security officer, Regional Crime intelligence office, Mbale district service commission, Police’s flying squad, and Regional Child and Family Protection Unit (CFPU) offices, among others.

Taitika said they tried to use a sniffer dog to trace the suspects but it was not successful.