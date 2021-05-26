By Rachel Mabala

Police in Kampala are investigating the cause of a fire that on Wednesday broke out at Royal Paint factory in Makindye, a Kampala suburb.

The Deputy Director Fire Safety and Emergency Services, Mr Hassan Kyanda told this reporter that his team was still trying to establish the cause of the Wednesday morning fire that left property worth millions of shillings destroyed.

He, however, faulted the owner of the factory for setting up such a business in a residential area which he said puts the entire neighborhood at risk.

