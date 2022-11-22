The territorial police in Kyegegwa district have started investigating circumstances under which a husband killed his wife for allegedly using family planning.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga says the case file of the husband who murdered his wife and stuffed her body in their marital bed for 4 days has been submitted to the Resident State Attorney for further perusal and probable sanctioning.

Enanga says the facts gathered indicate that the 47-year-old Innocent Kibwetere, a peasant from Bujunjura, Ruhangire parish, allegedly hit his wife with a blunt object, which caused an acute brain injury that killed her instantly, on the night of November 11, 2022.

After subjecting the suspoect to medical examination, police found him to be normal and well-oriented, and is to be charged with murder.

It is reported that the suspect became aggressive after learning that his wife, Ronious Twikirize Ronious, 25, had started using family planning, following an earlier miscarriage.

After four days with the stuffed body of the deceased, the suspect called her sister-in-law on November 15, 2022, and told her how he had killed her sister, during a domestic fight.

The matter was reported to Kazinga police, who responded by taking the body to Kyegegwa hospital for post-mortem.

Police have now advised partners in a toxic violent domestic setting to always seek help from the Child and Family Protection Unit or NGOs advocating for family rights when it is still early.