Police have intensified investigations into the shooting that happened this morning in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday morning at their headquarters at Naguru, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said the shooting happened at around 8 am at the residence of the deceased State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola.

According to Enanga, the deceased was shot at close range by one of his body guard’s while entering his car this morning.

He says after shooting his boss, the soldier fled the scene and went to the trading center along Kyanja ring road where he entered a salon and also shot himself dead.

"He was shot at his residence in Kyanja by one of his bodyguards who allegedly fired several shots at close range," Enanga told journalists on Tuesday.

Enanga meanwhile says a team of crime scene experts has been dispatched to the scene to investigate the motive behind the minister’s murder.