Police at Kira road station are investigating the murder of a 23-year-old man identified as Simon Kapalaga, a resident of Tuba zone, Nakawa division in Kampala district which occurred on Saturday.

Addressing a weekly news conference, Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Oweyeisigire, says Kapalaga was allegedly murdered by a friend only identified as Hakhim whom he had given his motorcycle for a self-ride on the same evening.

“On 8th, the suspect came back to the deceased without the motorcycle and he claimed that he parked in in a parking yard in Kisaasi and also notified the deceased that his wife was not around with the keys to the place where he stayed. So he requested to spend the night at his place. A scuffle ensued amongst the two at night, probably the suspect had an intention to come back and kill the owner of the motorcycle,” Oweyeisigire said.

Oweyeisigire says while Hakhim is still on the run, one other suspect is in police custody and the deceased’s body which had deep cuts all over the chest is in the city mortuary.

Police also managed to recover a knife presumed to have been used by the prime suspect to finish off Kapalaga as investigations continue.