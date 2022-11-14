By Malik Fahad

Police in Kalungu are investigating circumstances under which unknown people attacked and hacked a 45-year-old woman to death.

The deceased has been identified as Robinah Namuli, 45, a resident of Kyatovu village, Bwasandeku parish in Kalungu district.

The shocking incident occurred last night at about 1 am when Namuli was waylaid on her way back home from her mother’s place in the neighborhood.

According to the deceased’s mother Harriet Namata, Namuli had gone to her home to pick food after returning home late.

Namata says that she was shocked to find her daughter lying in a pool of blood.

Joseph Ssemakula, one of the residents suspects the attackers targeted the money that the businesswoman had collected in the day.

The Southern Regional police spokesperson, Muhammad Nsubuga says police have started an investigation into the matter.

Nsubuga, however, says they have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the attack, asking locals to give information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects.