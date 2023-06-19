By Denis Edema

Police in Jinja City are investigating the murder of a son to Busoga Kingdom’s Information Minister, whose body was on Sunday night discovered by the roadside in Bugembe, a Jinja City suburb.

Kiira Region Police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, identified the deceased as Rogers Kifubangabo, 32, a son to Mr Michael Kifubangabo, the Information Minister in Busoga Kingdom, who is also a teacher at Jinja Senior Secondary School.

Mr. Mubi says they theorise that the deceased was murdered on Sunday night in Budhumbuli, a crime-ridden area in Bugembe, Jinja North Division.

It is in this same area that Prossy Nyanga, a weightlifter, was in September last year stabbed to death as she returned to her residence.

“Mr Kifubangabo was murdered a few meters from where he lived in Bugembe; the body was discovered in a pool of blood with cuts around the neck,” Mr. Mubi said.

He added that Police have started investigating the matter with the help of CCTV cameras installed, and the culprits will soon be apprehended and prosecuted.

Mr Mubi further disclosed that police detectives are working on leads that some local political leaders and landlords are fueling insecurity in some areas of Jinja City by housing criminals they claim are their voters.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kifubangabo urged Police to find the culprits responsible for his son’s death.

The deceased, who is survived by a widow and three children, will be buried on Wednesday in Nagweni village, Bulopa sub-county, Kamuli district.

Ironically, the deceased was known for donning a T-shirt inscribed: “Life is short”.

His murder comes a day after Hajji Hamza Ngobi, a prominent businessman in Mayuge District, was shot dead by unknown assailants.