By George Emuron

Police in Serere district are investigating circumstances under which leaders and followers of Christ Disciples Church (CDC) in Obululun village, Bugondo sub-county – Kidetok town council, and other parts of Serere district went missing.

Oscar Gregory Ageca, the East Kyoya police spokesperson says preliminary findings into the matter indicate that the leadership of the said church including a one Rev. James Enyaku and Pastor Augustine Orago convinced their followers that God has a plan for them to go to Ethiopia to spread the gospel.

Ageca says among the individuals who travelled are Simon Peter Opolot, the acting commercial officer of Serere district, and his wife.

“We started investigations following reports that people were disappearing and that they were trafficked and being taken to Ethiopia to start preaching the gospel starting this February 2023. So each member of the church was convinced to part with about 2 million shillings for travel documentation and to also give one bag of flour to the church,” Ageca told KFM.