

Police have revealed they are today evening re-instating curfew checkpoints after observing increased levels of complacency among members of the public as regards the Covid-19 pandemic.

The revelation has been made by police spokesperson Fred Enanga while addressing journalists in Kampala, who noted that the complacency has led to an increase in coronavirus cases with the tally now at at 9,801 with 93 deaths.

Enanga says the intensified operation is a directive from the Inspector General of Police and will also target boda boda riders who defy the 6pm curfew.

Other road users are supposed to observe a 9pm curfew.

He has also warned police officers who intend to defy presidential directives on coronavirus spread and revealed that they will be prosecuted once apprehended.