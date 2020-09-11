

By Benjamin Jumbe

The police are well set to ensure sanity during today’s NRM party primaries.

The NRM today is set to elect its flag bearers for district chairpersons, and mayors starting at 11am.

Following chaos that marred the party’s primaries for parliamentary flag bearers last week, the police now say they are in better position to avoid a repeat of the same.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says they have deployed at all polling stations however adding that more attention has been put at identified hotspots.