By Mike Sebalu

Police and other sister security agencies have so far recovered 10 out of the 12 guns that were stolen from police stations countrywide.

This comes after suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels and members of the Uganda Front Coalition for Change attacked different police stations, robbed guns, and murdered officers on duty.

Addressing the press at police headquarters Naguru, the Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said that the recovered guns are those robbed from Wakiso and Busunju where 2 police officers were murdered among other places.

He added that some of the guns were recovered due to the vigilance of the public who arrested the suspects, giving the example of Nakikasho village in Mbale district.