By Rashul Adidi

The Uganda Police Force Marine Unit has discovered the second body of two children who drowned in Lake Victoria, Jinja City on Christmas Day.

Since the incident occurred, only one body had been discovered, with Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, saying the search for the second body will continue today (Tuesday) morning.

“The body of one yet-to-be-identified male juvenile has been discovered, while the second person, also unidentified, is still missing. Jinja Marine Police have tried to search for the second body in vain,” Mr Mubi said on Monday.

He added that the duo went swimming at Masese Landing Site in Jinja South East Division without any adults to monitor their activities and movements.

Earlier, the body of 12-year-old Fazali Ebere Mukungu, a former Primary Five pupil of Happy Hours Primary School in Bugembe, Jinja North City Division, was brought ashore, triggering a sombre mood.

On Tuesday afternoon, a similar mood gripped residents at the Landing Site when the body of Akishan Wambadde, 10, a former pupil of Nakayonyi Primary School in Jinja City was also brought ashore.

Brian Mungdit, an eyewitness, says one of the teens went swimming but “disappeared” in the water, adding that when his colleague went to search for him, he, too, didn’t return, triggering a frantic search for him.

“One first responder to the lake was overwhelmed by the waters, and after not making it far into the water body, he returned empty-handed,” Mungdit said.

He, however, added that when Police arrived at the scene, one body had been discovered and brought ashore by the locals, while focus had shifted to finding the second body.

“We haven’t yet identified them, but it is being suggested by locals that they are not from Masese. Police came when the body was retrieved from the lake by first responders and took it to the mortuary,” he added.

Richard Mutenyo, another eyewitness, says the first body was discovered “after a long search”.

“We heard colleagues screaming for help and mobilised very fast, but unfortunately, we couldn’t rescue the recovered child alive,” Mr Mutenyo said.

Following the discovery of the second body, it became contentious between Police and relatives of the deceased over the former’s intention to take the body to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

Police, however, agreed to hand over the body to the relatives at the scene to proceed with the burial.