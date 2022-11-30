The police have recovered over 40 tonnes of angle lines used to construct high-voltage power lines following an intelligence-led operation in three different areas of Kampala.

According to Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, the three locations are; social center scrap yard in Mengo parish, Kampala central division, and Nakitende scrap yard in Kisenyi.

He says the operation targeted areas where suspected electrical materials are stored and sold, following reports of constant vandalism of Umeme electrical materials in different parts of the country.

Other items that were recovered include: rails of railway line, angle bars for electricity powerline, and solar poles suspected to be of KCCA.

So far 13 suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged vandalism and are being held at the Old Kampala Police Station.