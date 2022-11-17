Police officers from Jinja road station have recovered a gun with 22 rounds of live ammunition from a pit latrine in Kireka.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson says the gun was stolen from Kireka Police barracks on Monday, November 14. It is said that the gun was stolen from a police officer’s house where one of the unknown assailants was cut on the head with a panga and was rushed to Naguru hospital for treatment.

Onyango says the boda boda rider who took the injured suspected thug to hospital led police to the suspect. The suspect is a 34 -year-old casual worker and a resident of Kamwokya-Kisalosalo zone.

After a thorough search, the national identity card of the police officer whose gun was stolen was found in the suspect’s pocket along with 5 live ammunitions.

The suspect, who has been tasked to mention his accomplices and buyers of their stolen items is currently being held at Jinja road police station.