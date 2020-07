Police in Kabale have recovered a body of a male adult that was found floating Lake Bunyonyi.

This after the LC 1 chairperson Nyinanyondu cell Katenga parish Kamuganguzi reported a case of human body at Kamuganguzi police station of an unknown male adult found floating on the Bunyonyo at Nyinanyundo village.

Elly Maate the Kigezi region spokesperson says the deceased’s decomposing body has been retrieved and taken to Kabale hospital mortuary for postmortem as inquiries continue.