Police have removed all roadblocks along major highways following a presidential directive on zero barrier on the roads.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters this morning, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said all roadblocks are now illegal, adding that any police officer found manning the banned road barrier commits a crime and is liable for punishment.

Enanga has however assured traders and Ugandans at large on safety saying they have instituted safety and security counter measures with major highways and roads to be policed by patrollers under the integrated highway patrol unit.

He says this unit will ensure there are no robberies along the major highways and will check on the trafficking of persons.

Last week, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja revealed that the President had directed the removal of all roadblocks on the highways with immediate effect saying they jeopardise the free movement of goods and services across the East African Community member states.

Nabbanja said there are more than 39 roadblocks on the highways that impede the free movement of goods.

The President first banned roadblocks in 2014 but they were re-established in 2016 in a traffic operation dubbed Fika Salama.

President Museveni however again ordered their removal over corruption but in 2020 they were again re-established during the enforcement of Covid-19 regulations and many had not been removed.