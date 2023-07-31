Police in Nansana, Kampala district have rescued 131 people from suspected human traffickers after they raided a home whose owners were allegedly posing as trainers for employees seeking to work in the Middles East.

Police spokesperson, Mr. Fred Enanga says the home was not registered or licensed to operate, adding that a one Musa Suna, without registering his World Gate training centre, was training 131 persons recruited in catering by different agents and gathered them in a home in Nansana and later transferred to Akright cell where they were recovered.

“The home was not registered or licensed to operate, and two suspects who include; Namubiru Rashida, a trainer, and Ramathan Hakim were arrested for the alleged trafficking in persons,” Enanga said in a statement.

Police say the victims had spent several months ‘on training’, without contact with their immediate families as all their mobile phones were confiscated.

“The 8 companies that handed over the recruited victims include; Cornel Recruitment Co, Janulani – Kalerwe, Swift in Wakaliga, Masaba located in Kawempe (Kutano), Trinity Travel Agency, located in Nkrumah (Makayi Plaza), Herbrah International located in Bukoto, Wamba Recruitment Agency and Labaf Solution located in Minister’s Village, Ntinda,” Enanga’s statement reads further.