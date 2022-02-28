By Juliet Nalwooga

The police directorate of crime intelligence together with aviation security has rescued 6 people who were on the verge of being trafficked out of the country over the weekend.

While addressing journalists at the Police headquarters in Naguru, police publicist Fred Enanga said that the six were allegedly being trafficked by Preferred consultants limited, a labor export company located in Kawempe Mbogo that has listed them for Saudi Arabia and Oman, via Cairo- Egypt, without obtaining formal clearance.

Enanga has cautioned members of the public to always be extra vigilant when dealing with labor export companies.

Recently Judith Nakintu, 38, a single mother of five, lost a kidney after she was allegedly trafficked to Saudi Arabia.