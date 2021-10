By Ritah Kemigisa

Police in Kanyaya has responded to a false bomb scare along Gayaza road at Akamwesi shopping mall.

This is after a Boda Boda rider dropped what to resident’s looked like a bomb.

However, when the police bomb squad arrived at the scene they discovered that contents in the polythene bag were dumped used diapers.

Earlier, traffic was paralyzed along this road but the situation is now back to normal.