Police have today resumed an operation for active recovery of Express Penalty Scheme (EPS) ticket arrears across the country.

According to the acting Director of Traffic and Road Safety in police, Lawrence Nuwabiine, this follows the launch of an investigation into the alleged Shs5 billion fraud involving some senior traffic officers who interfered with the receipting system of EPS.

Niwabiine emphasizes that a surcharge of 50% applies after 28 days from the date of issuance of an EPS ticket and that new tickets will also continue to be issued to traffic offenders.

According to traffic regulations, motorists found without reflectors pay Shs150,000, a driver in a vehicle without a seat belt pays Shs120,000, and a driver of a tractor or engineering equipment without any insurance permit pays Shs60,000.

Meanwhile, motorists have been urged to be extra vigilant on the road as learners across the country prepare to return to school for the second term.

According to the Ministry of Education and Sports, term two is slated to kick off on May 29, running until August 25, 2023.