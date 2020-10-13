By Amos Ngomwoya

Police last Sunday retrieved a woman’s body from a swamp in Kanyogoga-Namuwongo in Makindye Division following a tipoff from residents.

The body is suspected to be of a woman who drowned in Kampala City floods in May.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed to this newspaper yesterday that the retrieved body had been taken to Mulago Hospital Mortuary.

Mr Owoyesigyire also said samples were taken to the Government Analytical Laboratory to carry out a DNA examination.

“Relatives of the woman who drowned in Kampala have claimed that the body is that of their relative but we cannot confirm this as police before we see DNA results. They have to be patient as experts work on the process to release results,” he said.

Speaking to NTV, a sister station to this newspaper on Sunday, Mr Brian Kayongo, a relative of the late Namukasa, said the features on the retrieved body like the teeth resemble those of their deceased relative.

