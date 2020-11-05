

Security forces have this morning raided the Karamoja regional offices of the National Unity platform party in Moroto town.

According to the NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, police and military officials have allegedly wreaked havoc and arrested and beaten up his supporters.

He adds that they have vandalized campaign materials and pulled down some of his posters.

Kyagulanyi who says he does not know the motive of the raid has condemned the actions in the strongest terms possible saying he will not give up the struggle.

It is not yet clear how many people have been arrested but we are yet to confirm from police about this latest development.

However, similar raids have been carried out on several offices of the party with a major one at its party headquarters in Kamyokya.

Police and the army have since vowed to confiscate and arrest anyone who puts on attire that is synonymous of the army, among them, the red beret.