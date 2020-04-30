Police have shot dead a suspected notorious robber in Kasangati Town Council, Wakiso District.

The deceased identified as Jamil Muwonge commonly known as South Pole was part of a criminal gang that has reportedly been terrorizing people in and around Kasaganti.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says during an operation led by their intelligence team, Muwonge who was first shot in the leg as one way to disable him was later shot dead after he tried to attack one of the officers.

The incident happened at Bulamu village, Kasaganti Town Council, Wakiso District where police is now on the hunt for other criminals who fled away.

Onyango says police is carrying out an operation to get rid of criminals in the area. He has appealed to the public to cooperate with police during this operation.