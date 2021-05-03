By Juliet Nalwooga

With just 8 days to the presidential swearing in ceremony, police say all is set, safe and secure despite negative propaganda from a section of opposition politicians on social media.

Addressing journalists at the Naguru headquarters, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said Security Joint Intelligence Committees across the country are on high alert to avert any probable violent incident from agitated politicians who lost the January poll.

He noted that some of the threats they are currently monitoring are groups planning to hurl petrol bombs, and burn tyres to block roads prior to, or after the ceremony.

Meanwhile no arrests have so far been made in this regard.

President Museveni is set to be sworn in on the 12th of May 2021at the Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala to extend his presidency to 40 years.