By Khalil Ibrahim Manzil

As schools reopen on September 16, 2024, traffic police have issued a warning to motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent accidents.

With the anticipated increase in traffic, police are urging drivers to be patient and avoid reckless driving, particularly on roads where students are crossing.

Traffic police spokesperson, Michael Kananura has appealed to motorists to observe discipline and follow traffic guidelines. He has advised against driving on road shoulders and urged motorists to comply with the directions of traffic officers.

“We urge all road users to exercise caution and follow the essential road safety tips. Motorists are now part of our traffic rules and they should allow pedestrians to cross the road peacefully,” Kananura.

To ensure student safety, parents and guardians are advised to accompany their children, especially on busy roads. Students are also cautioned to use licensed vehicles with checkered bands and to avoid tinted or unfamiliar vehicles.

Motorists are required to comply with traffic rules and regulations, avoid overloading, and allow students and pedestrians to cross the road safely.