Police in Kampala have revealed more details about an incident involving one of their police officers who allegedly shot dead Uwttam Bhanders, a manager at TFS Financial Services along Parliamentary Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, has identified the shooter as Police Constable Ivan Wabwire who allegedly first shot at the CCTV cameras in the bank before shooting the bank manager.

“He (PC Wabwire) was servicing two loans he acquired since 2020,” Onyango told journalists on Friday.

Onyango says the shooting happened after the police officer was angered by his loan balance.

“They told him the amount (loan balance) and he started arguing, he could not believe that’s the amount he’s supposed to pay. According to one of the workers who was inside the room, the police officer shot at the cameras (CCTV cameras), so when he shot the camera, everybody who was inside took off,” Onyango said.

“After the shooting, he jumped on a boda and rushed to CPS Kampala where he abandoned the killer gun,” Onyango added.