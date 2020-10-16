

Police say they have not yet received any formal complaint from Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi about a drone surveillance over his residence at Magere, a Kampala suburb.

The remarks follow online complaints from the National Unity Platform party leader, including his lawyer Medard Sseggona and other People Power supporters.

Yesterday night, Bobi Wine revealed that there was a drone and blamed the government for interfering with his private life.

”So there is a drone above my house. Unfortunately I can’t reach it a stone. But friends you don’t have to worry, apart from evading my privacy, they are worried about us,” he says.

Police publicist Fred Enanga says they can only launch an investigation into the matter if Kyagulanyi files a formal complaint.