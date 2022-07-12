By Frederick Anyine

Police and district authorities have started investigating another fire that gutted the girls’ dormitory at St Andrew’s Secondary School Rubindi in Kashari north Mbarara district.

The town clerk Rubindi town Council Nelson Mugumya says the fire has finally been put out and police have taken control of security in the school but no fatal incident has been reported.

According to Rev. Fr Felix Bikwatsizehi, the parish priest Rubindi, over two hundred girls have lost their belongings in the inferno.

He says the affected dormitory had over 200 beds.

He says this is the second incident in less than a month after the boys’ dormitory was also destroyed by a fierce fire.