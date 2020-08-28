Police have stepped up enforcement operations against offenders of government directives in prevention of coronavirus spread in the country.

While addressing journalists at media center in Kampala, police deputy spokesperson Polly Namaye noted that the move to fully enforce the law against members of the public found violating COVID-19 prevention guidelines is intended to curtail the surging number of coronavirus infections in the country.

Among the directives officers on the streets countryeide are now fully enforcing is the mandatory wearing of face masks while in public places, and the curfew time observance of 6:00PM for boda boda riders and 9pm for other road users.

The police officers on duty have been directed not to entertain exceptions during enforcement of COVID-19 prevention guidelines as serious action will be taken against errant officers who neglect the directive.