By Ruth Anderah

The eight people accused of attempting to kill Works Minister Gen Katumba Wamala and murdering his daughter and driver have further been remanded to Kitalya government prison.

The eight have appeared before Nakawa Court grade one magistrate Posiano Odwori who further remanded them until August 17th 2021 when they will re-appear to know the stage of investigations into the case.

This was after prosecution’s Barbra Kyomugisha informed court that investigations are complete and asked court to give her another date to enable police finalize it’s investigations.

These are charged with two counts of murder and three for attempted murder and terrorism.

Prosecution states that on June 1st at Kisasi, in Nakawa Division, the suspects attempted to murder Gen.Wamala, Mucinguzi Boniface and Sergeant Khalid Kuboit and murdered Brenda Nantongo and Sergeant Haruna Kayondo who was his driver.

Prosecution further states that the suspects and others still at large between the months of March 2015 and June 2021, in various places in Uganda with intent to intimidate the public and for Political, economic Social and religious aim indiscriminately without due regard to the safety of others or their property, directly involved themselves in the murder and attempted murder of police personnel, UPDF personnel, civilians and attacks