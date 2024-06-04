By Damali Mukhaye and Barbra Anyait

A day after the annual Martyrs Day commemoration, a number of pilgrims are still seen walking from the Shrines with plastic containers filled with what is believed to be holy water.

Meanwhile, the Police Child and Family Protection Unit is stuck with a number of children who were separated from their parents and guardian during the celebrations yesterday.

Over 1 million pilgrims from various parts of the country and the region yesterday thronged Namugongo Catholic shrine and Anglican site to pay pilgrimage to martyrs who were killed because of faith.

However, due to the overcrowding witnessed at the Catholic shrine, several children were separated from their parents and guardians.

These were picked by the police and taken to the tent that was erected inside the shrine by the Unit.

Earlier, the Deputy Spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police, Luke Owoyesigyire, had said they were by last evening struck with 10 children at the Catholic shrine.