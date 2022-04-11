By Juliet Nalwooga

The police have summoned the father of the late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, Nathan Okori, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi, Kilak South MP Gilbert Oulanya, ICT minister Chris Baryomunsi and NRM Vice president for Buganda region Godfrey Kiwanda over utterances relating to allegations that the deceased was poisoned.

The others are Aruu North MP Santa Okot and local musician Bosmic Otim.

Addressing journalists at Naguru police headquarters, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that post-mortem reports obtained so far from all health facilities in Uganda and in Seattle, USA where Oulanyah passed on do not indicate any poisoning as the cause of death.

He says the listed persons are yet to be served with formal summons and are expected to appear at the CID headquarters in Kibuli to give their account of what they know about the deceased Speaker’s health and death.