The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has asked the police to use all available evidence to expedite investigations and release a report on the killing of Endiga Clan headm, Eng.Daniel Bbosa.

Bbosa was shot dead on Sunday by gunmen who were riding on a motorcycle near his home in Lungujja, Rubaga Division, Kampala.

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) spokesperson, John Kikonyogo says since residents managed to intercept the assailants and recover items like the gun and motorcycle, police should now speed up investigations and release a comprehensive report on the heinous crime.

“We are appealing to the police to do what it takes to make sure this gentleman who is still alive is given the best medication Uganda has to make sure he survives because we need him badly. The most dangerous person in Uganda is not that young man who shot Eng Bbosa, but we want that person who sent him to shoot Eng Bbosa,” Kikonyogo said.