By Moses Ndhaye

Police have asked school owners to review their respective security measures as schools plan to reopen on the 10th of this month.

During the presidential address on 31 December 2021, Museveni okayed schools to reopen after being closed for about 2 years.

Following this, police spokesperson Fred Enanga says schools should restrict visitors from easily accessing school promises.

He says this is important especially when crimes against children are on the increase.