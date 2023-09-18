Police have urged Ugandans and visitors in the country to respect the law by rejecting what they call’ unlawful demonstrations’ associated with the National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

Today marks the 6th day, into the suspension of NUP mobilisation activities by police, a move the NUP party leader Robert Kyagulanyi has since vowed to defy.

Addressing a weekly press brief in Naguru, Kampala, police spokesperson, Mr. Fred Enanga said they anticipate planned protests dubbed “Go-Kungu” in various parts of the country on January 15, 2024.

“Although NUP has vowed to defiantly continue with its second phase of the mobilisation tour, they must be aware that under the Police Act, Sec 32(1) the police have a duty to police public,” Enanga told journalists on Monday.

“In the previous NUP demonstrations, several people lost their lives, and others were charged with various crimes ranging from arson, malicious damage, attempted murder, incitement of violence, damages to roads, assault and obstruction of officers on duty, and various traffic offences among others,” he added.

Enanga says they have a multi-layered strategy including counter–response, reaction, and arrests to fight illegal assemblies.

Police have vowed not to rest until those who plan to use violence and intimidation for ‘impunity and lawlessness’ are brought to book.