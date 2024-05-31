With just days to the annual martyr’s celebrations, police has tightened security at both the Namugongo Martyrs Sites for the safety of pilgrims.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, says pilgrims from neighboring countries have started arriving and that so far they have no incidences or safety concerns reported.

He adds that all measures have been taken to ensure total safety of the scores of foot pilgrims who are still trekking.

“As it has always been instructed all territorial to ensure that commanders and security of pilgrims their jurisdiction, pilgrims are being escorted and protected at churches, schools and community centers,” Luke Owoyesigyire said.

“We have been working with the ministry of health put different ambulances to help escort those and also the Red Cross for those who might not be able to finish their trekking to Namugongo he added.

He noted that, they have also restricted the pilgrim’s movements during the night to avoid accidents.