By Moses Ndhaye

The Police are waiting for guidelines from the ministry of health to effectively arrest passengers and taxi operators who will fail to respect the COVOD-19 standard operating procedures as directed by the President.

Last week, President Museveni opened the transport sector fully but asked the operators to observe the necessary SOPs such as the wearing of masks, full vaccination by both the crew of PSV and the travellers.

According to the spokesperson for the traffic directorate Faridah Nampima, the traffic police will only start arresting unvaccinated persons using taxis after the ministry of health has issued guidelines on the same.