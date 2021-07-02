By Ritah Kemigisa

The police this afternoon set to display the guns allegedly used in the attack on General Katumaba Wamala early last month.

The said guns were reportedly recovered in Kanyogoga following the arrest of more suspects last night.

According to the police deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Luke Oweiyesigire, the guns will be displayed at a news conference to be held at Naguru.

This after the deputy police Chief Paul Lokech yesterday revealed that a joint security team had arrested four suspects over the drive-by shooting attack on Gen Wamala that claimed the lives of both his daughter and driver.

He told journalists that the investigating team also recovered a motorcycle, registration number UEJ 283L which was allegedly used in the plot.

Lokech also revealed that the overall coordination of several violent attacks was done by one Sheikh Abudin Hubaida Taheel Bukenya, an ex-ADF combatant who was given Amnesty but has violated it.

He has been linked to the murder of the late AIGP Andrew Felix Kawesi and Major Kiggundu.