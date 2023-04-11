The Uganda Police Force (UPF) will soon forward more cases regarding the Karamoja iron sheets scandal to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for sanctioning.

Addressing journalists during a weekly press briefing at Naguru head offices, police spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that more officials implicated in the scandal were interrogated and that their case files will be forwarded to the ODPP for guidance.

“The remaining individual case files are going to be submitted to the DPP and then we shall be guided on the new suspects to be charged,” Enanga told journalists.

The Anti-Corruption Court last week remanded the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mary Gorreti Kitutu Kimono to Luzira Prison for loss of public property, corruption, and conspiracy to defraud the government.

This is after Kitutu allegedly caused a loss of public property between June 2022 and January 2023 by diverting 14,500 iron sheets intended for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Program to her own benefit and that of third parties.

Enanga says the matter is being jointly probed by the State House Anti-corruption Unit, CID, and ODPP.