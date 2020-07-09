By Benjamin Jumbe

The police leadership has directed traffic police officers to impound tinted commuter taxis.

This follows concerns that a number of taxi operators in the city have resorted to tinting their glasses to be able to load more passengers.

Addressing journalists, Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the traffic and road safety act does not allow Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) to have tint, warning that any operator found with tinted glasses shall be arrested and his vehicle impounded.

In one of his addresses on Covid-19, president Museveni allowed public transport to resume with commuter taxis and buses carrying half their normal passenger capacity.