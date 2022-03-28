By Juliet Nalwooga

Police say they are currently transcribing footage and comments from people who have been speculating about the late speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya’s death.

The remarks come days after President Museveni directed police to clamp down on speculators allegedly perpetrating harmful propaganda that fallen speaker of parliament, Jacob Oulanyah did not die of natural causes.

Oulanyah, 57, died on Sunday, March 20th, in a hospital in Seattle, US where he was flown for treatment.

However, there have been several social media posts emerging with speculation about the cause of his death with his father Nathan Okori also telling mourners that his son had allegedly been poisoned.

Now, police say after the fallen speaker has been laid to rest, they will open a case file at the Criminal Investigations Directorate to (CID) to probe the matter.

Read also: Oulanyah’s father claims son was poisoned