The police Advisory Committee has recommended that the Inspector of Police Joshua Cheptege be further promoted to the Assistant Superintendent of police rank.

Addressing journalists at media centre today, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that the recommendation follows his exceptional performance when he broke four world records in long distance running.

Cheptegei is the 2019 world champion in the 10,000 m race and the tenth man in history to hold the 5,000 m and 10,000 m awards concurrently, both taken in 2020.

Enanga says there are also plans to rename the police high altitude training center in Kapchorwa after him.

The IGP has also tasked the Director of logistics and engineering to allocate a new double cabin pick up, and a Costa mini bus to the police athletics team to support their training in Kapchorwa.

In 2018, the Inspector General of Police Martin Ochola promoted Cheptegei to Inspector of police from Special Constable of Police following his exceptional performance in sports.