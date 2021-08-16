By Juliet Nalwooga

The Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has pledged to continue reviewing efforts to ensure appropriate guidelines on the use of force during operations.

This follows a directive by president Museveni for security officers to stop beating civilians, as he condemned the continued use of torture by security agencies including the police.

While presenting the statement at the police headquarters in Naguru, police publicist Mr. Fred Enanga noted that is no justification whatsoever under any circumstances, or orders from a superior officer or public authority for torture.

He said that he will ensure that all perpetrators of torture and other forms of physical, mental and psychological abuse by police officers are punished.

“He came out today to task the Directorate of Human Rights and legal services that is actively enforcing the prevention and prohibition of torture act 2012, and the Human Rights enforcement act that permits criminal prosecution of police officers who willfully deprive individuals of their rights to come up with a list of police officers who have been prosecuted.” noted Mr. Enanga

The list is expected on Wednesday, August 18.

Areas of concern include use of excessive force, brutality, detention for long hours without trial, and induced confession among others.

The IGP in January this year vowed that security agencies will continue beating journalists purposely to ‘deter’ them from going where there is danger.