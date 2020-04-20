By Andrew Bagala

Police in Kampala has planned a raid today on city shops operating illegally.

The deputy spokesperson, Kampala metropolitan Patrick Onyango says they have identified more than 500 shops operating secretly in breach of the presidential directives.

He says the shops which deal in items that were not classified as essential in the directives have been identified by the police crime intelligence directorate.

Police will also target members of the public who have been flocking the city and spending time on the streets, playing cards and chatting in groups.

Last month, President Museveni ordered a 14-day lock down in which shops that sell non-food items were closed to limit movement of people as a measure to prevent spread of corona virus.

The lock down was later extended for 21 days to May 5th.