Police is set to release a report on the fire that gutted Makerere University’s main building destroying several offices and property two weeks ago.

Since last week, conflicting reports have been released with some indicating that six people were seen on CCTV camera footage entering the building before it caught fire, while other reports indicated that they were 10.

The University Secretary Yusufu Kiranda says all footage was handed over to the police to aid investigations.

The report will be released this morning by both police and Criminal Investigations Directorate officials at the Uganda Media Center.

Meanwhile, 8 people have so far been arrested in connection with the fire.