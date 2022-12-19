Police have revealed plans to institute snap checkpoints along all roads and major highways to curb careless driving and increasing carnage.

Issuing traffic guidelines ahead of the festive season, the traffic and road safety directorate spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima said more checkpoints will be established at identified black spots and speeding zones that will be manned during day and night.

She adds that they are to deploy more motorized traffic officers to patrol the roads on top of strengthening the existing speed guns to check on overspeeding.

Nampiima also explained that other operations on reckless driving and drunk drinking will be intensified. Motorists are thus advised to ensure they are well equipped with their driving licenses and their cars are in good mechanical condition.

She meanwhile says police have arrested over 21,656 traffic violators from December 1 to 19th.