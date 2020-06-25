Police in Entebbe are holding two brothers on theft allegations from a family that has allegedly been involved in organized crime.

The two suspects, Hussein Umarand Akasah Faizo were arrested after they robbed money from James Ongom, an M.pesa agent.

Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire says the duo reportedly hoodwink their victims by hiring Vehicles.

They are always in company of either their sister a one Talal Kaibo or their grandmother, a one Wahil Ibrahim, 64, who are currently on the run as he explains.

The suspects have been conducting criminal activities in Katwe, Kabalagala Townships, Jinja district, Abayita Ababiri in Masaka and Mbale districts.